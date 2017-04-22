2 bicyclists critically injured in Corte Madera traffic collision

CORTE MADERA (BCN)–Two bicyclists were critically injured in a collision Friday morning in Corte Madera, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Police received numerous 911 calls at about 7:50 a.m. from people who told them that a traffic collision occurred near Paradise Drive and Upland Circle.

Callers said two bicyclists were lying in the road and one of them was unconscious, according to police.

Both bicyclists were taken to Marin General Hospital where they were in critical condition as of about 11:30 a.m. today.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision cooperated with police afterward. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES