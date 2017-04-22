2 groups arrested in Coachella cellphone thefts

By Published:
Five people were arrested early Saturday in connection with the theft of more than 40 cell phones, as well as cash and credit cards, at Coachella on Friday, Indio police said. (Photo: Courtesy of Indio Police)

INDIO(AP) — Police have arrested five people in the theft of more than 40 cellphones, cash and credit cards at the Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert.

Indio police say multiple festival-goers reported the thefts, and investigators identified two separate groups of suspects who had multiple phones on them Saturday.

The Desert Sun reports that five people were booked into Riverside County jail on theft and conspiracy charges.

Police believe two women, 35-year-old Angela Trivino of New York City and 38-year-old Viviana Hernandez of Los Angeles, were working together. They identified the other group as 29-year-old Brenda Cansino of Miami, 27-year-old Marco Leon of Los Angeles and 25-year-old Sharon Ruiz of Van Nuys.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

One man was arrested at Coachella with more than 100 cell phones in his backpack on April 14.

