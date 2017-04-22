Campbell’s recalls chicken soup products for misbranding and undeclared allergens

(WFLA)—Nearly 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products from Campbell Soup Company have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday.

These items were sold in Florida.

Cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta,” with best by date of Feb. 13, 2019, are subject to recall.

This product weighs 18.6 oz and bears the establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans.

DO NOT consume these products—they should be tossed or returned to the place of purchase.

Campbell Soup Company has not received reports of illness to date.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (866) 400-0965.

