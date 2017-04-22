Crews battling 2-alarm fire in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON)– Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Sunnyvale tonight, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Safety officials reported at 8:47 p.m. that the fire was located at a residence on Elsona Court near Astoria Drive.

The fire is causing lots of smoke, and safety officials have advised nearby residents to keep all doors and windows closed while firefighters work to bring down the blaze.

Further information about what started the fire has not yet been released.

