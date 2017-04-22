1-alarm fire in San Francisco ‘under control’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fire crews were able to control a 1-alarm fire at an abandoned school in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood Saturday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officials reported the fire at 456 Cambridge St.

By 11:20 a.m., the fire was reported as “under control.”

Fire officials are asking the public to please avoid the area as they clear the scene.

One firefighter was injured and is listed in stable condition.

There were no other victims or injuries, and no one was displaced from their home.

 

