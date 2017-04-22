Erin Moran ‘Happy Days’ star dead at 56

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Erin Moran, star of “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” is dead, TMZ reported.
Moran was popular in the early 70s. After starring in ”Happy Days,” as Joanie Cunningham, a spinoff show was developed around her character.
After stardom, Moran struggled with her sobriety and bizarre behavior which eventually landed her in an Indiana trailer park, according to TMZ.
Moran died at the age of 56.
