Horse reunites with rescuers in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (BCN)–A Clydesdale horse named Daniel was reunited today with firefighters that rescued him and his trainer from a ravine in Castro Valley last summer, according to Alameda County fire officials.
During an evening ride on June 15, the 2,200-pound equine accidentally stepped off a single-track trail and lost his balance sending him and his trainer, Leah Feliz, down a steep ravine.
Fire officials said Daniel was initially trapped in the trees, with Leah being stuck on the rocks below. Both were seriously injured.
In a statement from East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, President Allison Lindquist said Leah was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, while firefighters worked for over five hours to safely remove Daniel from the tree.
After a second rescue, Daniel was eventually taken to the University of California at Davis Large Animal Veterinary Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Daniel and Leah met with their rescuers today at Rancho De Los Amigos Ranch located at 12350 Cull Canyon Rd., where Daniel calls home.
Fire officials said both he and Leah are doing well.
Nearly a year ago, #ALCOFirefighters rescued Daniel, a 2,200-pound Clydesdale horse, and his trainer, Leah, from the bottom of a ravine in #CastroValley. During an evening trail ride Daniel stepped off the single-track trail and lost his balance. Both he and Leah ended up in the ravine–Daniel initially in the trees and Leah on the rocks at the bottom of the ravine. Both were seriously injured. Today, both Daniel and Leah are healthy and doing well. Thanks to the kindness of Daniel’s owners, Allison and Michael, and Rancho De Los Amigos, many of the firefighters, EMTs and Paramedics who responded on June 15, 2016 were able to reunite with Daniel, Leah, Dr. Carol Ormond (emergency equine Vet), local neighbors and support team members to celebrate the positive outcome and share lunch this afternoon. Our gratitude to everyone who helped make today’s happy ending possible! #ALCOFire #AlamedaCounty #Firefighters #HappyEnding #ThankYou #Reunion #Clydesdales #Rescue #ACFD #animalrescue #paramedics #paramedicsplus
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida