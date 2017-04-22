MISSING: Teen girl from East Bay

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — East Bay police and family members of a missing teen from Brentwood are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

17-year-old Kamryn Bresee has been missing since Wednesday, according to her mother.

Her mother says Kamryn is insulin-dependent, and does not know how much she has left. She also says her daughter needs medication for bipolar disorder.

Pittsburg police believe she may have been spotted in Bay Point with an African-American male at the Dollar Store located at 690 Bailey Rd.

Kamryn is described as wearing a blue dress, Jordan shoes, jacket, gold hoop earrings and carrying a Tommy Hilfiger backpack.

She has blue eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

If you think you have seen Kamryn, call Pittsburg police dispatch at (925)-646-2441, or Brentwood Police Department at (925)-809-7911.

