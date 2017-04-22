People Behaving Nicely: Students in Oakland hope for a cleaner community

OAKLAND (KRON)– An elementary school in Oakland shot a public service announcement video which highlighted illegal dumping and littering within Alameda County.

The video was shot at Encompass Academy in East Oakland and features school-age children and a mascot named Chip the Bay Bridge Chicken.

“We need to teach them this is not normal and they should not accept it so we’re teaching with Alameda county is stepping in to teach the children to take ownership of their community where there going to be the next leaders,” said Ken Houston.

The video shoot was funded by the East Oakland Beautification Council.