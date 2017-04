SALINAS (KRON) — Police in Salinas are¬†asking the public for help finding a missing, underage girl.

Leilani Gonzales was last seen on Wednesday near Central Park in Salinas, according to police.

Gonzales was on her way home but never made it, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to contact the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321.