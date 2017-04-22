Reese Witherspoon speaks out against elephant poaching

NEW YORK (AP) — Sparkly, exquisite diamonds were the draw but Reese Witherspoon’s thoughts were with something much larger — elephants.

The Oscar-winning “Big Little Lies” star attended a party in New York on Friday night to celebrate Tiffany and Co. and said she backed the jewelry company’s commitment to stop global trafficking and demand for elephant ivory.

“I’ve had the great opportunity to work with elephants in my career, and spend a lot of time in Africa with elephants. I love that they are doing so much for conservation, and helping save the elephants,” said Witherspoon.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 elephants are killed every year for their tusks. Last year, Tiffany & Co. partnered with the Elephant Crisis Fund to raise money to fight for the elephants.

“They provide a lot of information about what they’re doing to ethically source diamonds, gold, and silver, so it’s a very responsible brand; not only beautiful, but very responsible,” Witherspoon said.

Fresh from a film shoot in South Africa, Dominic West also cheered the impact that the Elephant Crisis Fund has made on the poaching of elephant tusks. He just wished it would also apply to rhinoceroses. Poachers are also killing them for their horns. “Oh, they’re killing thousands every year in South Africa. It’s just appalling,” he said.

Also attending the Tiffany event were Jennifer Hudson, Claire Danes, Haley Bennett and Ruth Negga.

As for “Big Little Lies,” the HBO miniseries starring Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman that had its season finale earlier this month, Witherspoon said she was hopeful a second season would happen.

“We love playing these characters, and we loved being together with this great, extraordinary group of people, so hopefully it will happen. Fingers crossed,” Witherspoon said.

