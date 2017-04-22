San Francisco hosts annual Earth Day festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The city of San Francisco rolled out its annual Earth Day festival and climate rally at Civic Center Saturday afternoon.
Every year, thousands of Bay Area residents gather to promote a sustainable and clean environment.
The Earth Day festival was free to the public and featured panel discussions, organic and vegan food courts, and earth friendly products.
Originally the event was scheduled to take place at Justin Herman Plaza.
San Francisco City Hall was lit up green to commemorate Earth Day.
