Steve Kerr won’t coach Warriors in Game 3 due to illness

PORTLAND (KRON/AP) — Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will miss Game 3 of the Golden State’s First-Round playoff series against the Trail Blazers Saturday night due to an illness, according to team officials.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year missed the team’s morning shootaround, and the team said top assistant Mike Brown will coach Golden State for the game

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland and Kerr clearly wasn’t feeling well then.

The 51-year-old Kerr still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise’s run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with headaches, nausea, and an aching neck.