Warriors fans celebrate the team’s victory



OAKLAND (KRON)– A throng of Warriors fans watched the team go head-to-head with the Trail Blazers in Game 3 at a sports bar in Oakland.

Some fans arrived at Mad Oak Bar as early as 4:30 p.m. to make sure they had a seat.

“We’ve been camping out since about 4:30 hoping to get a good seat and luckily we did,” said one fan.

Every time the Warriors scored, they roared.

“That’s what’s what we’re here for support the warriors and wear a little blue and gold.”

The Warriors had fans on edge during the first half of the game when the Trail Blazers had the lead.

“We’re hoping to see the warriors take it all the way this year and represent the Bay Area,” a fan said.

The team made a comeback and beat the Trail Blazers 119-113.