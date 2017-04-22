OAKLAND (KRON)–The Golden State Warriors announced on Twitter that several of its players will miss Game 3 in Portland after sustaining multiple injuries.
Small forward, Kevin Durant, will sit out Game 3 due to a left calf strain.
Guard Shaun Livingston also is out with a sprained right index finger and bruised hand, while forward Matt Barnes is still working back from a sprained right ankle and foot.
The team’s head coach, Steve Kerr will miss Saturday’s game also.
UPDATE: Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain), Durant (left calf strain), Livingston (right index finger sprain & hand contusion) are OUT tonight
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 23, 2017
