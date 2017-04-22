Warriors shorthanded tonight against Trail Blazers , Kerr and Durant out

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)–The Golden State Warriors announced on Twitter that several of its players will miss Game 3 in Portland after sustaining multiple injuries.

Small forward, Kevin Durant, will sit out Game 3 due to a left calf strain.

Guard Shaun Livingston also is out with a sprained right index finger and bruised hand, while forward Matt Barnes is still working back from a sprained right ankle and foot.

The team’s head coach, Steve Kerr will miss Saturday’s game also.

