Woman left with 2nd degree burn after Fitbit tracker explodes

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin woman is recovering after she says her Fitbit tracker exploded, giving her a second-degree burn on her arm.

Dina Mitchell got her Fitbit Flex 2 tracker as a birthday present. She said she only had the device for two weeks before it exploded on her arm while she was reading a book Tuesday night.

“The Fitbit itself is totally melted,” Mitchell told WTMJ. “The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm.”

Mitchell went to Aurora Health Care Urgent Care the next day with a second-degree burn. She said her doctor had to pick the pieces of melted plastic from the band out of the wound.

Fitbit trackers do come with a warning, cautioning users that electrical equipment in the tracker could cause injury if the device is “not handled properly.” But Mitchell says she was always very careful with the device and there was no indication there was anything wrong with it. The ordeal has left her nervous.

“This is a product so many people use,” she said. “If they are exploding or if there’s some type of malfunction with them, I mean, I’m going to have a scare from this probably. Could you imagine what this would do to a child?”

Fitbit sent the following statement to NBC4:

We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s complaint regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users.We have spoken with Ms. Mitchell and are actively looking into this issue. We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2. We will share additional information as we are able.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES