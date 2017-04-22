Yelp Review: Where to dine for Walnut Creek Restaurant Week

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — It’s Restaurant Week in Walnut Creek!

Yelp’s Community Manager, Stephanie Yolich stopped by the KRON4 studios to tell us all about it in a live interview with Will Tran.

Here are some of her top recommendations:

Sauced: This restaurant is barbecue heaven. During Restaurant Week, you can try all their meats, sides, and desserts for just 30 bucks. Yelpers love the big space with lots of TV’s, which is perfect for accommodating large parties.

MoMo’s: An extension of the San Francisco location, MoMo’s is a more upscale restaurant that Yelpers love to frequent for “date night.” The Restaurant Week specials include a $20 and $30 menu.

Rooftop: This newer, trendy spot is perfect for a night out on the town. Overlook downtown Walnut Creek from their rooftop dining area, while enjoying delicious items from their Restaurant Week menu. Yelpers also love their hand-crafted cocktails.

For more, watch the video above!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES