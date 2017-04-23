3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Three suspects are on the loose after allegedly raping a female in East Oakland on Friday, police said Sunday.
The rape happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fruitvale Ave.
The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police. She also suffered a 2-inch cut to her forehead.
Three suspects are at large. No one has been arrested.
The suspects used a gun in the rape, police said.
Police did not release the identify of the victim. Her age is unknown at this time.
No further details were made available.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
