3 suspects on the loose after allegedly raping female in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Three suspects are on the loose after allegedly raping a female in East Oakland on Friday, police said Sunday.

The rape happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fruitvale Ave.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police. She also suffered a 2-inch cut to her forehead.

Three suspects are at large. No one has been arrested.

The suspects used a gun in the rape, police said.

Police did not release the identify of the victim. Her age is unknown at this time.

No further details were made available.

