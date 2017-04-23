4 kayakers rescued near Pier 54 in San Francisco

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 4 kayakers near Pier 54 Sunday afternoon.

The rescue happened 500 meters from the pier.

Medical personnel is at the scene.

