4 kayakers rescued near Pier 54 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 4 kayakers near Pier 54 Sunday afternoon.
The rescue happened 500 meters from the pier.
Medical personnel is at the scene.
**BAY RESCUE**, PIER 54, 4 KAYAKERS RESCUED ABOUT 500 METERS FROM THE PIER, 4 PPL RESCUED AND BEING EVALUTED BY #SFFD MEDICS
— SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) April 23, 2017
