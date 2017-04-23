BART delays due to equipment problem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART is experiencing delays due to an equipment problem on a train.
The 10-minute delay is between San Francisco stations in the Pittsburg / Bay Point and Dublin / Pleasanton directions, according to BART officials.
