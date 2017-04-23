Concord toddler conscious after falling into hot tub

CONCORD (KRON)–A 20-month-old toddler in Concord is in stable condition after falling into a hot tub Sunday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Claycord Avenue around 6:26 p.m.
Family members removed the child from the hot tub and performed CPR until officers arrived.
The child was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
No further information will be released at this time.
