Concord toddler conscious after falling into hot tub

CONCORD (KRON)–A 20-month-old toddler in Concord is in stable condition after falling into a hot tub Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Claycord Avenue around 6:26 p.m.

Family members removed the child from the hot tub and performed CPR until officers arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

No further information will be released at this time.

