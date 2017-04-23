Early morning shooting in Richmond leaves 2 injured

RICHMOND (KRON) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to Richmond Police Department.
The two victims, 19 and 28-years-old, were shot while walking along Gertrude Ave. around 4:00 a.m., police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose the severity of their injuries, and their identities have not been released.
Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story — Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida