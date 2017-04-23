Early morning shooting in Richmond leaves 2 injured

RICHMOND (KRON) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to Richmond Police Department.

The two victims, 19 and 28-years-old, were shot while walking along Gertrude Ave. around 4:00 a.m., police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose the severity of their injuries, and their identities have not been released.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story — Stay with KRON4 for updates.

