Fatal accident in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON)– One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Morgan Hill Saturday evening.

The accident was reported around 7:14 p.m. at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Native Dancer Drive.

One vehicle caught on fire with a subject trapped inside, according to Cal Fire.

No further information is available at this time.

