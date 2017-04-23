FLORIDA (KRON) – A Florida man was convicted of fatally stabbing his co-worker and former Florida State mascot in a fight over gumbo spices.
Orlando Ricardo Thompson,27, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday and faces up to life in prison.
The altercation between Thompson and his co-worker, 33-year-old Caleb Joshua Halley, happened in 2015.
Both Thompson and Halley were working at Buddy’s Seafood Market when they began arguing about how much seasoning to add to the restaurant’s gumbo, police said.
Authorities said Thompson slashed Halley across the torso. Halley died from his injuries two days later.
The two had been roommates at one point.
Halley was Florida State University’s mascot from 2004 to 2007.
