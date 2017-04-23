Florida man convicted of killing co-worker in fight over gumbo spices

By Published:

FLORIDA (KRON) – A Florida man was convicted of fatally stabbing his co-worker and former Florida State mascot in a fight over gumbo spices.

Orlando Ricardo Thompson,27, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday and faces up to life in prison.

The altercation between Thompson and his co-worker, 33-year-old Caleb Joshua Halley, happened in 2015.

Both Thompson and Halley were working at Buddy’s Seafood Market when they began arguing about how much seasoning to add to the restaurant’s gumbo, police said.

Authorities said Thompson slashed Halley across the torso. Halley died from his injuries two days later.

The two had been roommates at one point.

Halley was Florida State University’s mascot from 2004 to 2007.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s