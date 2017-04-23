MUST WATCH: Little girl’s teary plea to find missing dog is answered

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — A little girl is reunited with her best friend, all thanks to the Internet.
Madison Wallace recorded a tearful video asking for help finding Buddy the dog, who got loose from the family home on the 17th.
Madison’s father, Matt Wallace, told WKYC the family found Buddy on Saturday morning after numerous tips led the family to him. Wallace did not tell WKYC where the dog was found.
“Please bring him home,” Madison sobbed in the video.
The post quickly went viral, being shared on Facebook more than 264,000 times.
