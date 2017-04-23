VIDEO: 21-year-old man shot, killed in East Bay

HAYWARD (KRON) — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Hayward, according to police.
Around 8:10 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of College Heights Park located at 27020 Fielding Drive.
At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old Hispanic man from Hayward who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later, police said.
According to police, there is no suspect in custody and no information is available about potential suspects.
This is the second homicide in Hayward this year, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call
Hayward police Detective Jason Mosby at (510) 293-7034.
