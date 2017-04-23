Memorial service held for Oakland fire victims

OAKLAND (KRON)– A memorial service was held on Saturday in honor of the four victims who died in an Oakland apartment fire that happened late March.

Three of the victims were members of First Unitarian Church located on 14th street where the ceremony was held.

During the hours-long service, flowers were laid down for all of the victims killed in the fire.

Investigators believe a candle started the Mar. 27th fire.
Oakland officials: Burning candle started deadly fire that killed 4
The building housed people who were recovering from addiction, but dozens of those residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

