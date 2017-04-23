Police looking for alleged credit card thief in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in unincorporated Marin on Thursday.

Four credit cards were stolen from a car in Woodacre, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.

The cards were later used at a Nordstrom and Macy’s in Corte Madera. He later tried using the cards at a Target in Marin City, police said.

Video surveillance shows the man using the stolen cards. He eventually racked up over $5,000 in fraudulent charges during his shopping spree.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact Deputy Chris Gullet at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.

