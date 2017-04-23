Police looking for alleged credit card thief in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in unincorporated Marin on Thursday.
Four credit cards were stolen from a car in Woodacre, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.
The cards were later used at a Nordstrom and Macy’s in Corte Madera. He later tried using the cards at a Target in Marin City, police said.
Video surveillance shows the man using the stolen cards. He eventually racked up over $5,000 in fraudulent charges during his shopping spree.
Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact Deputy Chris Gullet at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida