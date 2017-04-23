San Jose 911 call center down, use alternate phone number

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police said its 911 call center is experiencing technical issues this afternoon.

Residents and visitors who have trouble reaching emergency personnel by calling 911 should try (408) 277-8911, according to a Twitter message by police at 12:56 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s