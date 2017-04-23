San Jose 911 call center down, use alternate phone number

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police said its 911 call center is experiencing technical issues this afternoon.

Residents and visitors who have trouble reaching emergency personnel by calling 911 should try (408) 277-8911, according to a Twitter message by police at 12:56 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES