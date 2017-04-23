Unattended candle starts fire in Sunnyvale home



SUNNYVALE (BCN)–An unattended candle started a two-alarm fire Saturday evening in a Sunnyvale home that caused major damage to the home, officials with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said today.

Firefighters responded at 7:26 p.m. to a report of a burning tree next to a two-story home in the 1300 block of Elsona Court.

Crews battling 2-alarm fire in Sunnyvale

The first firefighters to arrive saw flames coming out of a second-floor window.

The fire was challenging to put out because solar panels and panels connected to a swimming pool were on the roof, according to public safety officials.

But crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the home.

The occupant of the home got out before firefighters arrived. But she suffered a burn before she left as she tried to put out the fire.

She was treated outside by paramedics and decided not to go to a hospital, public safety officials said.

Video submitted by Meena Paramaswamy.

