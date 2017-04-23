SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several San Francisco 49ers players attended the seventh annual UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Prom in San Francisco Friday night.

Over 200 teen patients and their friends participated in the prom event that they otherwise would miss due to a diagnosis or illness.

Some of the players who attended were Pierre Garcon, GarrettCelek, Quinton Dial, Joshua Garnett, John Theus, Norman Price, Vinnie Sunseri and Marcus Ball.

Players and hospital patients enjoyed music, dancing, dining and photo booths at the prom.

Patients wore prom fashions and left the event with a sweatshirt and a professional prom photo.

