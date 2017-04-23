VIDEO: 49ers players attend prom at San Francisco Children’s Hospital

By and Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several San Francisco 49ers players attended the seventh annual UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Prom in San Francisco Friday night.

Over 200 teen patients and their friends participated in the prom event that they otherwise would miss due to a diagnosis or illness.

Some of the players who attended were Pierre Garcon, GarrettCelek, Quinton Dial, Joshua Garnett, John Theus, Norman Price, Vinnie Sunseri and Marcus Ball.

Players and hospital patients enjoyed music, dancing, dining and photo booths at the prom.

Patients wore prom fashions and left the event with a sweatshirt and a professional prom photo.

PHOTOS: 49ers attend prom at SF Children’s Hospital

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s