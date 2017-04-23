WATCH: American Airlines employee suspended following controversial video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines suspended an employee after an altercation between the employee and airplane passengers went viral.
While on a flight departing from San Francisco International Airport, a flight attendant allegedly almost smacked a baby with a stroller.
The aftermath was caught on camera, and was uploaded to social media by another passenger.
Hilarious Twitter reactions on the United Airlines fiasco
Guards drag screaming passenger off United flight
This incident comes two weeks after the incident on a United Airlines flight, in which a passenger was aggressively dragged off the plane.
KRON4’s Averi Harper is at the San Francisco Airport Sunday, providing live updates throughout the morning.
