WATCH: American Airlines employee suspended following controversial video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines suspended an employee after an altercation between the employee and airplane passengers went viral.

While on a flight departing from San Francisco International Airport, a flight attendant allegedly almost smacked a baby with a stroller.

The aftermath was caught on camera, and was uploaded to social media by another passenger.

This incident comes two weeks after the incident on a United Airlines flight, in which a passenger was aggressively dragged off the plane.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is at the San Francisco Airport Sunday, providing live updates throughout the morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES