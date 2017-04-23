Women trash store before running over worker

MICHIGAN (KRON)– Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a store employee being run over by angry customers in Michigan.

In the video, a dark colored SUV pulls up to a drive-thru window and the victim,57-old Kristina, walks toward the window.

One store employee, Jose, who witnessed the incident said he heard Kristina and the women arguing.

“They were arguing about the price or something like that like the price was changing or something,” he said. “So the owner gave them the bottle to check everything and she just got tired of dealing with it so she closed the window.”

The women were angry that Kristina shut the window on them, so they went inside the store.

Jose said he asked the women to leave, but they refused to leave without an apology.

The women started trashing the store, pulling down shelves and knocking things over, Jose said.

Kristina ran after the three women and approached the passenger side window.

The driver backed the car up, knocked Kristina to the ground and ran her over.

The victim remains in the hospital with a fractured leg and broken pelvis.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES