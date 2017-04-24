2 dead after fiery Morgan Hill car crash

MORGAN HILL (BCN) — Two men burned to death in a two-car collision in Morgan Hill Sunday evening, police said today.

Officers responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Native Dancer Drive at 7:15 p.m., according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

A Chrysler Sebring was on fire on the west shoulder of Santa Teresa, police said. The two men inside the car seemed badly injured and were unresponsive.

The officers tried to rescue the driver from the burning car, which had major damage to the front and passenger side, but they were unsuccessful.

The Morgan Hill Fire Department arrived and tried to rescue the men in the Chrysler, police said. Despite efforts of police and fire crews, the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the office of the medical examiner came to the scene and investigated, and the two men were extricated from the Chrysler, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers also found a Toyota Camry in the road with extensive front-end damage. According to police, the driver, a woman, got out of the Camry and police found her on the east edge of SantaTeresa Boulevard.

The woman was later taken to a trauma center with injuries that did not threaten her life, police said.

According to police, the Chrysler was seen traveling northbound on Santa Teresa at a high rate of speed before the crash. The driver lost control, police said, and the car drifted sideways into oncoming traffic and hit the Camry.

Police are not releasing the names of the occupants of the Chrysler until their families can be notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Morgan Hill police Sgt. Carson Thomas or Traffic Cpl. Scott Silva at (408) 779-2101 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.

