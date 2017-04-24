SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a Santa Rosa stabbing suspect.

Around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of South E St., and Tupper St. to reports of a stabbing, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim’s girlfriend witnessed the alleged attack. She says her boyfriend was standing on the street corner when the attacker ran up behind him and stabbed him several times in the back.

The suspect then ran west on Tupper St., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team ended up taking over the investigation, and found that the victim knew the person who stabbed him.

However, the victim refused to identify the suspect, or state a possible motive. Police say his girlfriend also indicated having knowledge of the suspect’s identity and motive, but refused to cooperate.

There is no information regarding the suspect involved in the incident at this time.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707 543-3590. For Media Inquiries please contact Sergeant Josh Ludtke at 707 543-3593 or email at jludtke@srcity.org. Callers can remain anonymous.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES