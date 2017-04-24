SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Monday morning in Potrero Hill as 29-year-old Cleveland Reid.

Reid, a San Francisco resident, was shot at about 10:30 a.m. near Missouri Street and Watchman Way, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short while later from his injuries, police said.

As of this afternoon, police have not released further details about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.