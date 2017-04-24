SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KRON) — A 1-year-old girl has been abducted in San Bernardino County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The alert is in effect for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Officers said Lexi Segura was abducted at around 5:40 p.m. from Rancho Cucamonga. She is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

The suspect, Daniel Segura, is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap, and blue jeans. He has many tattoos on his arms and neck, officers said.

Segura is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, with the license plate No. 6WEE209.

