Construction impacts dozens of San Francisco Airport flights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco International Airport is experiencing about 80 flight delays and cancellations Monday morning due to a construction project, according to airport officials.

As of 4:30 a.m., a reported 51 flights were cancelled. Another 30 flights, ten arrivals and 20 departures, were delayed.

There are no updates on the revised times of the delayed flights.

The number of flights impacted could increase throughout the day. Yesterday, SFO saw 370 delays and 155 cancellations.

This is all due to construction on runway 28L, which is due for re-pavement.

For more information on dates impacted by the construction, click here: Runway repairs to cause delays at SFO

