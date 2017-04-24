DNA tests confirm mountain lion took dog from inside Pescadero home

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — DNA testing has confirmed that a mountain lion was the culprit who took a dog from inside a Pescadero home.

On April 17, a woman called 911 to report that her dog was taken by a mountain lion from inside her home in the area of 800 Native Sons Road.

The woman told deputies she and a child were sleeping in a bedroom with their 15-pound Portuguese Podengo at the foot of the bed.

At around 3 a.m., the woman woke up to her dog barking aggressively. She looked up at the French doors, which were left partially open, and saw a shadow of an animal enter the room.

The animal took the small dog from the bed and walked out, she told deputies.

Deputies searched the area and also found paw prints similar to a mountain lion.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and a wildlife officer responded to the scene.

The wildlife officer found a small drop of blood on the door, which he collected for analysis.

The officer drove the blood sample to the CDFW Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Sacramento the same day. Forensic analysis confirmed the blood found in the home was predominantly domestic dog, with trace amounts of mountain lion DNA, confirming a mountain lion had entered the home and taken the dog.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES