Watch Live: Former President Obama makes first public appearance

Barack Obama
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Obama is scheduled to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life Monday, April 24, 2017, in the place where he started his political career. He will speak at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(KRON) Former President Barack Obama will lead a panel discussion with students as the first public event of his post-presidential life.

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at the University of Chicago, where Obama’s presidential library is planned.

Students from area colleges and at least one high school are attending the discussion, with Obama expected to appear on stage with some of them. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

