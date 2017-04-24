SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Needing a spark in the worst way, the San Francisco Giants brought up some new blood on Monday.

The team has called up top prospect Christian Arroyo and veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs from AAA Sacramento, multiple sources said.

Arroyo, 21, was mashing in the minor leagues this season. He is hitting .446 in 69 plate appearances.

The Giants are 6-13 this year, their worst start since 1983, and seven games out in the National League West. They were just swept over the weekend at the hands of the Colorado Rockies.

Arroyo was the Giants’ No. 1 draft pick in 2013.

Arroyo will have a chance to make an impact right way. He is playing third base and batting sixth in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park.

Stubbs will hit eighth and play center field. The 32-year-old has spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and last played for the Baltimore Orioles last year.

Stubbs owns a career .244 batting average in eight major league seasons. He was hitting .256 in 39 at-bats in Sacramento this season.

There is no official announcement about corresponding roster moves to make room for Arroyo and Stubbs.

Outfielder Chris Marrero has been designated for assignment, multiple sources are reporting.

Marrero made the club with a great spring, but struggled in the majors, hitting just .132 in 38 at-bats.

