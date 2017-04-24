Mass of crazed teens beat, rob Oakland BART passengers in apparent orchestrated attack

OAKLAND (AP) – Dozens of teens rushed onto a BART train car in Oakland over the weekend, robbed and in some cases beat passengers in an apparent orchestrated attack.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost says about 40 to 60 juveniles jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station Saturday night and ran to the second-story platform, where they entered a train car after it approached the station.

She said the teens grabbed bags and cell phones from seven passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond. Two people suffered minor facial injuries and were treated at the scene.

Trost said authorities were reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspects.

A series of robberies on BART trains has prompted the agency to step up patrols in recent weeks.

