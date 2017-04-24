SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants suffered a big blow last week when Madison Bumgarner hurt his left shoulder and ribs in a dirt biking injury in Colorado.

The Giants ace left-hander talked to the media about the injury on Monday.

“I wish I had some kind of cool story for you,” Bumgarner said. “It wasn’t anything spectacular. It’s just unfortunate.”

During Thursday’s off day in Denver, Bumgarner said he fell to the ground off his dirt bike while he was riding up in the mountains with two family members.

“I was actually being safe,” Bumgarner said. “It was a freak deal that happened. I wish I had some good story to tell.”

Bumgarner had nearly finished a ride of more than two hours in the mountains outside Denver when his rented dirt bike slipped on the trail and took the pitcher to the ground.

That fall will cost the Giants at least six-to-eight weeks of no Bumgarner.

“I feel like it’s pretty clear that…I don’t want to be in this situation, don’t want to put those guys [teammates] in this situation, this organization, the fans, the city, but I have talked to most everybody individually,” Bumgarner said.

The 2014 World Series MVP has bruised ribs and a sprained AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident.

Bumgarner said the team has been supportive.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“I knew something was wrong [after he fell],” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner told reporters he grew up riding dirt bikes most of his life, but could not remember if he had dirt biked in the offseason before.

He calls the situation “terrible,” and Bochy called his ace “remorseful.”

Bumgarner also would not say if there was anything in his contract that prevented him from dirt biking.

“Quite a bit of stuff [in his contract],” Bumgarner said. “It’s not the first time I made a stupid decision. We are human honestly I think it’s just non-baseball-related stuff.”

Bumgarner was scheduled to have another MRI exam later in the evening and be checked by Dr. Ken Akizuki. While the left-hander doesn’t believe there is structural damage in the shoulder, he didn’t want to speak prematurely about how long he might be sidelined, whether he will need surgery or be able to pitch again this season.

There is no word on any potential punishment for Bumgarner.