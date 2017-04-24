OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 News has obtained the dispatch audio from when a group of 40 to 60 teens swarmed a BART train in Oakland and robbed the passengers over the weekend.

In the dispatch audio, the train operator is heard calling for a “501 at Coliseum.”

The incident happened on Saturday night at the Coliseum Station. The group of juveniles jumped the fare gates, ran to the second-story platform, and jumped on a Dublin-bound train car.

“We had maybe 30 kids board my train, beat up someone, rob them and then run off the train,” the train operator said.

The teens grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond.

Six people were robbed on the train while one person was robbed on the platform. The group stole five cellphones, a duffle bag, and a purse.

Two people were punched in the face, BART officials said. The victims suffered minor facial injuries and were treated at the scene.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from platform to identify the suspects. They are still checking to see if the camera on the train was working.

