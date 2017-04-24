LISTEN: Dispatch audio after mob of teens swarm BART train in Oakland, rob passengers

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 News has obtained the dispatch audio from when a group of 40 to 60 teens swarmed a BART train in Oakland and robbed the passengers over the weekend.

In the dispatch audio, the train operator is heard calling for a “501 at Coliseum.”

The incident happened on Saturday night at the Coliseum Station. The group of juveniles jumped the fare gates, ran to the second-story platform, and jumped on a Dublin-bound train car.

“We had maybe 30 kids board my train, beat up someone, rob them and then run off the train,” the train operator said.

The teens grabbed bags and cell phones from passengers and took off into the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood before BART officers could respond.

VIDEO: Mob of teens cause chaos at Oakland carnival

Six people were robbed on the train while one person was robbed on the platform. The group stole five cellphones, a duffle bag, and a purse.

Two people were punched in the face, BART officials said. The victims suffered minor facial injuries and were treated at the scene.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from platform to identify the suspects. They are still checking to see if the camera on the train was working.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s