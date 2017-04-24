Oakland police investigating alleged attack with deadly weapon

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon that happened Sunday morning in Oakland.

Around 7:00 a.m. a female victim was assaulted with a blunt object in the 900 block of 84th Ave., according to Oakland police,

The victim suffered swelling and bruising, but was not hospitalized, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s