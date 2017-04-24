Oakland police investigating alleged attack with deadly weapon

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon that happened Sunday morning in Oakland.
Around 7:00 a.m. a female victim was assaulted with a blunt object in the 900 block of 84th Ave., according to Oakland police,
The victim suffered swelling and bruising, but was not hospitalized, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
