SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A reward is being offered after a car was stolen in the East Bay, but not only did the thieves make off with the vehicle but a sick dog inside as well.

Only on KRON4, Alecia Reid sat down with the heartbroken family as they wonder if their dog is OK.

Eighteen-year-old Ayashe Perez didn’t think for a second that making a quick stop at Marina Square before walking her dog would lead to her boyfriend’s car being stolen, along with her pooch that was sitting in the back seat.

It’s been two days of agony for Perez and her boyfriend Nahoo, posting flyers in different cities, hoping to get her pooch back.

“I really need him home because he’s my life,” Perez said.

Koda was in the back seat of Nahoo’s beat-up Honda when thieves broke in and stole it.

He’d only bought the car a month ago.

“Alternator wasn’t working, there was like leakage in the exhaust pipe so nothing was worth stealing,” Perez said.

The culprits saw something of value. But even more significant was the 14-year-old black Scottish terrier.

Koda was recently diagnosed with cushioning disease. He’s on medication and has to take one pill every 12 hours for the rest of his life.

“He gets tired easily. He’s really hungry, like if he’s starving,” Perez said. “And when he urinates, he urinates excessively. Not like other dogs. And he has to go to the bathroom constantly.”

Without his meds, there’s a possibility diabetes or kidney failure will develop.

His owners have been searching far and wide for their dog.

“We went to a lot of animal shelters in Richmond area, the farthest was like Pinole,” Perez said.

Due to flyers and a Facebook page dedicated to finding him, a number of calls of been coming in. But none of the sightings matched Koda.

The family has put up an award for his safe return.

“We got him as a puppy, and he’s been with me every day,” Perez said. “And I was going to take him to college. I didn’t expect to have him taken from me.”

Koda has an appointment this Thursday to see a specialist for his failing digestive system.

His family is hoping they’ll be able to take him.