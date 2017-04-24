People Behaving Badly: To tow or not to tow

By and Published:

 

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — There are two important safety elements to driving in California.

Pay attention to the rules of the road and keep your car in shape to follow those rules.

Police can’t track down every infraction, but when they catch someone behaving badly behind the wheel, they have the option to tow the car away.

And sometimes, they do, and sometimes they don’t.

Stanley Roberts takes a closer look.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

