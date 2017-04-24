Avoid area in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill due to suspicious device

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are asking San Francisco residents to avoid an area Monday night in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood due to a suspicious device.

Police and the police department’s explosion ordnance disposal team have responded to the intersection of Wisconsin and 22nd streets, police Capt. Raj Vaswani said in a Tweet at 5:20 p.m.

Traffic in the area has been impacted.

Additionally, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s line 10 Townsend has been rerouted and riders should expect delays, SFMTA officials said.

<blockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

Wisconsonat 22nd, avoid area due to ‘suspicious device’ @sffdpio @sfpd EOD on scene @sfmta_muni diverted. #potrerohill Traffic impacted

— Captain Vaswani(@sfvas) April 25, 2017

