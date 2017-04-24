REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A San Bruno man accused of killing his neighbor and cutting up the body following a dispute over a space heater was in court on Monday.

50-year-old David Stubblefield pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges including murder and destroying evidence.

Investigators say the murder happened last month after Stubblefield and 77-year-old Benjamin Roybal got into a fight.

The altercation was over the price of a space heater. They say Stubblefield tear-gassed Roybal, shot him in the chest, and later tried to dismember his body.

Stubblefield is in jail on $10 million bail.

Both men lived in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard, police said. Officers discovered Roybal’s body on April 6 following a report that Roybal was missing.

Stubblefield allegedly tried to get rid of the body using chemicals, according to prosecutors.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said prosecutors think there’s a deeper motive.

“Obviously, there’s more to it,” Wagstaffe said.

But seemingly trivial arguments sometimes end in murder, he said.

“Sometimes a motive that seems incredibly trivial is simply the match that ignites the fire,” Wagstaffe said.

Whether Stubblefield will be evaluated for sanity is up to the defense attorney.

Ketchum could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Bay City News contributed to this report.