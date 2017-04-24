SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 28-year-old man listed in critical condition after a police officer shot him in South San Jose on Friday afternoon has been identified as Khanh Tran, of San Jose, police said Monday.

Police also identified the officer who shot Tran as Jason Park, who has eight years of law enforcement experience and was placed on paid leave following the shooting.

Tran was allegedly threatening people with a knife at Lewis and Senter roads around 12:30 p.m. A witness said Tran then stabbed himself, police said.

When Park arrived at the scene, Tran allegedly charged at him with the knife in a threatening manner, resulting in Park shooting him, striking him at least once.

Tran was taken into custody and then to a hospital. He was paper-booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the police homicide unit are investigating the shooting.

The police department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283.